E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drop-in sessions aimed at tackling isolation during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 30 October 2020

Emmaus Suffolk has launched the new drop-in sessions in Felixstowe Picture: EMMAUS SUFFOLK

Emmaus Suffolk has launched the new drop-in sessions in Felixstowe Picture: EMMAUS SUFFOLK

Archant

A Suffolk-based charity has opened a drop-in group in Felixstowe aimed at tackling social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homelessness charity Emmaus Suffolk already runs drop-in sessions for Ipswich residents, with the success of the meet-ups prompting the organisation to extend the scheme.

The new group in Felixstowe is free to attend and will run from the Emmaus shop in Great Eastern Square on Mondays and Tuesdays, where visitors will be provided with refreshments and activities.

You may also want to watch:

However, guests are asked to contact the charity in advance to book an appointment.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: “We are so excited to be launching a group in Felixstowe, especially at this time when social isolation is increasing as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’ve been working with people in Suffolk for the past four years and know how important it is that residents have somewhere they can visit and connect with other people.

“Our experience has shown us that this very often helps to reduce the negative effects of social exclusion, including loneliness, mental health issues and addiction.”

MORE: Suffolk charity produces new coronavirus boredom packs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Is Suffolk still on Medium alert for Covid?

Covid-19 cases are on the rise across Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Town boss McCarthy set for surprise return to club management

Mick McCarthy is set to move to Cyprus Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coffin to be paraded through Ipswich town centre on ‘Day of the Dead’

Extinction Rebellion are holding a protest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to get us back to the Championship... and beyond’ Woolfenden’s Town promotion dream

Luke Woolfenden is back in the Ipswich Town side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bounce Trampoline Park to reopen as Jump In this weekend with new Wipeout zone

The old Bounce trampoline park in Ipswich will soon reopen as Jump In, it has been announced Picture: PHIL WILKINSON