Drop-in sessions aimed at tackling isolation during pandemic

A Suffolk-based charity has opened a drop-in group in Felixstowe aimed at tackling social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homelessness charity Emmaus Suffolk already runs drop-in sessions for Ipswich residents, with the success of the meet-ups prompting the organisation to extend the scheme.

The new group in Felixstowe is free to attend and will run from the Emmaus shop in Great Eastern Square on Mondays and Tuesdays, where visitors will be provided with refreshments and activities.

However, guests are asked to contact the charity in advance to book an appointment.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: “We are so excited to be launching a group in Felixstowe, especially at this time when social isolation is increasing as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’ve been working with people in Suffolk for the past four years and know how important it is that residents have somewhere they can visit and connect with other people.

“Our experience has shown us that this very often helps to reduce the negative effects of social exclusion, including loneliness, mental health issues and addiction.”

