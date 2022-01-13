News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Store has the right recipe for TV chef

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:29 PM January 13, 2022
Updated: 6:08 PM January 13, 2022
Emmett's in Peasonhall

Emmett's in Peasonhall - Credit: HollisPhotography.UK

A bacon and ham producer was featured on the James Martin show on ITV. 

The TV chef was filmed cooking Suffolk black streaky bacon from Emmett’s Store of Peasenhall for his Saturday Morning show on 8 January. 

The programme also featured footage of Emmett’s shop and smokehouse. 

Emmett's Store is the oldest artisan ham and bacon producer in the UK.

The family business was established in 1820 and still residing and operating from its original premises in Peasenhall. 

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wilf Elliott alongside his Ed Sheeran portrait

Ed Sheeran

Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait

Toby Lown

person
hearts services gillingham

Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A body has been found in the search for Charley Gadd, from near Sudbury, who was reported missing in Manchester

Suffolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Aaron Drinan, Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers were among a number of players who departed Ipswich Town in the summer

Football | Video

The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon