Store has the right recipe for TV chef

A bacon and ham producer was featured on the James Martin show on ITV.

The TV chef was filmed cooking Suffolk black streaky bacon from Emmett’s Store of Peasenhall for his Saturday Morning show on 8 January.

The programme also featured footage of Emmett’s shop and smokehouse.

Emmett's Store is the oldest artisan ham and bacon producer in the UK.

The family business was established in 1820 and still residing and operating from its original premises in Peasenhall.