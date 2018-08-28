Appeal to find man after employee punched at Essex garage
PUBLISHED: 12:16 19 November 2018
ESSEX POLICE
Police are seeking help identifying a man in connection with an assault in Stanway.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured above after an employee was assaulted in the BP Garage, in London Road, Stanway, at around 2.10pm on Friday, October 12.
The victim, an employee at the garage, asked the man to leave and was punched in the chest.
The victim was knocked to the floor but did not require hospital treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/148315/18 or report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.
Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.
