Relief as nightmare town centre roadworks to be lifted early

Gridlock on Ipswich Road Picture: COLCHESTER VIEWS COLCHESTER VIEWS

Nightmare roadworks on a busy Colchester route are to be lifted early - to the relief of frustrated motorists.

Drivers had been told Ipswich Road (South), which runs south of Cowdray Avenue next to the railway line, would be closed for six weeks from January 4.

It is part of a wider project running since 2018 to turn the double roundabouts connecting the town centre, the University of Essex and the A12 into two single roundabouts.

The scheme, which is not due to be completed until the summer of this year, has caused repeated congestion and long delays in the area.

However Essex Highways is now preparing to get the road reinstated and reopened to traffic for Thursday morning, ahead of schedule.

Workers will have to return in the future to complete the wall strengthening and planners are looking at how to minimise any future impact.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: "By opening Ipswich Road (south) this week it will benefit local residents and businesses. Please continue to support our brilliant local businesses who are open as usual.

"We will continue to explore every possible way to minimise the impact of the works and reduce the traffic management cones and barriers."