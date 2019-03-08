Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 July 2019

The Top Class supplement for 2019 will be in the East Anglian Daily Times on Monday, July 8 Picture: BEDFIELD CE VC PRIMARY SCHOOL

The Top Class supplement for 2019 will be in the East Anglian Daily Times on Monday, July 8 Picture: BEDFIELD CE VC PRIMARY SCHOOL

BEDFIELD CE VC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pick up your copy of the East Anglian Daily Times on Monday, July 8, to get your hands on our Top Class supplement which celebrates children across Suffolk finishing their last year at primary school.

The end of primary school is a special time for parents and pupils and we've been out to more than 150 schools to make sure your children have a picture of their schoolmates they can keep forever.

Take a look at our list of schools that will be in the supplement on Monday and share it with your friends and family to make sure they know what day they can get their hands on a copy.

Here are the schools taking part in our East Anglian Daily Times supplement on Monday, July 8

-Acton CEVC Primary School

-Aldeburgh Primary School

-All Saints Laxfield Church of England Primary School

-Bardwell Church of England Primary School

-Beck Row Primary Academy

-Benhall St. Marys CEVC Primary School

-Birchwood Primary School

-Boxford Primary

-Capel St Mary CEVC Primary School

-Cedars Park Primary School

-Charsfield C of E Primary School

-Chilton Community Primary School

-Colneis Junior School

-Crawford's Primary School

-Earl Soham Community Primary

-Freemans Community Primary School

-Fressingfield CEP School

-Glemsford Primary Academy

-Great Waldingfield CEVC Primary School

-Hardwick Primary School

-Ickworth Park Primary

-Kelsale CEVCP School

-Lavenham CP School

-Leiston Primary School

-Melton Primary

-New Cangle Community Primary School

-Occold Primary School

-Old Newton CofE Primary School

-Orford CEVAP School

-Pot Kiln Primary

-Ringshall School

-Risby CEVC Primary School

-Sandlings Primary School

-Saxmundham Primary School

-Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School, Debenham

-St Gregory CEVC Primary School

-The Meadows Montessori

-Thurston CE Primary Academy

-Waldringfield Primary School

-Westgate Community Primary School

-Wilby V C P School

-Wood Ley Community Primary School

-Woodhall Primary

-Yoxford & Peasenhall Primary

-Combs Ford Primary School

-Norton CEVC Primary

-Stonham Aspal Primary

-Creeting St Mary

-Wells hall Primary

-Wickham Market Primary

-Tudor C of E Primary

-St Mary's Catholic Primary School

-Easton Primary School

-Bedfield Primary School

-Sebert Wood Primary

-Wetheringsett C of E Primary School

-Witnesham Primary School

-Walsham le Willows CEVC Primary School

-Framlingham Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP

-Hartest Primary School

-Elmsett School

-St Mary's C of E Primary, Hadleigh

-Ixworth CE Primary School

-St Edmund's Primary School

-Stanton Community Primary School

-Honington CEVCP School

-Woodbridge Primary School

-Middleton Primary School

-Abbot's Hall Community Primary

-Cockfield CEVC Primary

-St. Helen's Primary School

-Bosmere Community Primary School

-Whatfield CEVCP School

-Hintlesham & Chattisham C of E Primary School

Please note that this information was correct at the time of publication on our website and is still subject to change - schools may be added or removed from the list.

