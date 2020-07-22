Endangered iguanas hatch at Colchester Zoo for the first time

Colchester Zoo has welcomed three emerald green iguanas following a successful breeding pair.

This is the first time endangered Fiji banded iguanas have been bred at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO This is the first time endangered Fiji banded iguanas have been bred at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

In 2019, Colchester Zoo welcomed two endangered Fiji banded iguanas, one adult male named Koro and a female named Kalara, in the hope they may be able to reproduce.

Now the zoo has announced the pair has successfully laid their first clutch of eggs, welcoming three hatchlings in late June – one male and two females.

This is the first time Colchester Zoo has bred this species and so the team are very excited by the new arrivals.

The beautiful reptiles, which can grow up to 80cm in length, are a stunning emerald green colour.

The males are particularly striking with bright green colouring and vertical blue and light green stripes covering their body and tail.

The Animal Care Team are yet to name the three youngsters, but say they all have “inquisitive personalities” and have been happily exploring their home.

They have been feeding on a variety of foods trying things such as green vegetables, red pepper and small amounts of pear.

They use their tails – which make up more than two thirds of their total body length – to help them balance and climb amongst branches.