'We've heard words, we need action': Plea as energy cap set to hit £5k

Charity bosses are calling for urgent action after the latest forecasts showed energy bills could reach over £5,000 next year.

Experts have predicted that energy regulator Ofgem could be forced to set the cap at £5,038 per year for the average household in the three months beginning next April.

It comes as chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and business secretary Kwasi Karteng met with energy firm bosses on Thursday in a bid to find a solution to the soaring bills. There was no new announcement of immediate help for hard-pressed families following the meeting.

Chief executive of Ipswich Citizens Advice Nicky Willshere said: "It's words. We've heard words. We need action. Nobody's standing up and saying 'this is what we need to do'."

Tara Spence, chief executive of family-support charity Home-Start in Suffolk, said: "While a cap is essential, there is an urgency.

"Any agreement must take place to cover the current and impending increases of energy use over the winter period and any agreement of a cap should not take away from the government working to mitigate the challenges of increased food and fuel costs."

At more than £200 higher than previous forecasts, Ms Willshere described the latest figures as "scary". She added: "Things are bad now. People are worrying about October and the winter months, let alone after Christmas into April.

"Citizens Advice is seeing families who can't manage right now and we're distributing as much charitable support as we can."

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP, said the government need to work with energy companies to protect vulnerable people "who may otherwise face destitution this winter".

He said that Universal Credit should be increased in order to protect struggling families from price increases. He said: "It is essential that this year's up-rating represents a real-terms increase and that the State Pension 'Triple Lock' is restored to protect pensioners."

Mr Aldous added that he was arguing for a social tariff "designed to protect those in energy poverty" and financed through tax and from energy company profits.

Ms Willshere also said a social tariff should be introduced to help those who don't quite qualify for benefits, arguing the solution lies in a combination of packages and forms of support.

Ms Spence also pointed to Suffolk's rurality, saying the government must mitigate for those forced to pay for bulk oil costs as a result of not having access to mainline gas supplies.

Ms Spence added: "The current heat wave has further compounded bills, with fans now becoming a necessity, especially for those residing in flats or homes where there is limited outdoor space of the inability to gain flow through air or cool the space to manageable levels."