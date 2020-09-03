E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged in relation to Class A drug supply in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:52 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 03 September 2020

A man from Enfield has been charged in connection with drug offences in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from Enfield has been charged in connection with drug offences in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 19-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Suffolk

The man was arrest on Wednesday, following on from other arrests in connection with Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operate between London and Suffolk.

Officers arrested a man at an address in southwest London in connection with drug offences.

He was taken into custody by Avon and Somerset Police.

Joshua Campos, of St Martin’s Close, Enfield, London was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and diamorphine in Bury St Edmunds between December 1, 2019 and March 16, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

He has been remanded into custody.

Campos appeared before North Somerset Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 3 where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on October 2.

Since February 2020 Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, has been in place in Suffolk.

It focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.

Officers from the team in Suffolk will share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who will then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

650 sign petition against new homes - but developers defend plans

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, where Hopkins Homes plan to build a new housing development Picture: PETER KENDALL

Transport museum gets ready to reopen with anti-Covid measures

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

No plans to introduce more powerful Taser model, say Suffolk police

A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Care heroes went ‘above and beyond’ to keep home running during Covid-19 crisis

Pauline Mortimer has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as a day centre manager at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UK