Man charged in relation to Class A drug supply in Suffolk

A man from Enfield has been charged in connection with drug offences in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 19-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Suffolk

The man was arrest on Wednesday, following on from other arrests in connection with Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operate between London and Suffolk.

Officers arrested a man at an address in southwest London in connection with drug offences.

He was taken into custody by Avon and Somerset Police.

Joshua Campos, of St Martin’s Close, Enfield, London was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and diamorphine in Bury St Edmunds between December 1, 2019 and March 16, 2020.

He has been remanded into custody.

Campos appeared before North Somerset Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 3 where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on October 2.

Since February 2020 Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, has been in place in Suffolk.

It focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.

Officers from the team in Suffolk will share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who will then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.