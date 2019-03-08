Firefighters tackle car engine blaze
PUBLISHED: 15:28 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 14 July 2019
Police and fire were called after a car caught fire on a country road near Sudbury.
One appliance from Hadleigh was despatched after fire broke out in the engine compartment of a Land Rover on A1071 at Boxford at 1.55pm on Sunday July 14.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames and the incident was declared safe at 2.50pm.
Suffolk police controlled traffic on the road during the incident and afterwards as a recovery truck was sent to remove the Land Rover.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said no-one was injured in the incident.