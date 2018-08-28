Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

PUBLISHED: 09:32 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 November 2018

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Archant

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Engineers from suppilers Cadent working to disconnect gas suppilies in Eye following damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon ParkinEngineers from suppilers Cadent working to disconnect gas suppilies in Eye following damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

About 1,100 homes and 200 businesses in Eye were left without gas supplies after damage was caused to a pipe on the industrial estate at Eye Airfield.

Work on the complex repair to fix the damaged pipe, including cutting out a section, continued overnight and into today as engineers worked round the clock to reconnect supplies that have left thousands without heating, hot water or in some cases the ability to cook.

It has left many people being force to make alternative arrangements. Sharon Teague, of Castle Street, Eye, drove a 19-mile round trip to her mother’s house in Rickinghall for a shower.

Kirsty Smith, who has a 10-month-old daughter, with an emergency heater after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon ParkinKirsty Smith, who has a 10-month-old daughter, with an emergency heater after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

She said: “It’s not ideal. But we managed. Keeping warm by wearing lots of layers and drinking lots of tea. People have been very kind and very positive.”

Meanwhile Diss Fit Club is offering people the chance to have a hot shower for free between 7am and 9.30pm.

Engineers from local gas suppliers Cadent visited every home and business in the town on Tuesday to switch off the gas and will have to return to reconnect properties once supplies are restored.

Gas supply workers from Cadent loading up with emergency heaters to take to vulnerable people after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon ParkinGas supply workers from Cadent loading up with emergency heaters to take to vulnerable people after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

The company has drafted in 40 engineers and support staff from across East Anglia and the Midlands but said despite the major operation to get gas back on as soon as possible but it may take several days.

In the meantime a customer centre has been set up at Eye Community Centre, on Magdalen Street, where people can get information and advice. The company has also been given out electric blankets, temporary heaters and cooking hobs to vulnerable people and those with young children.

A spokesman said: “We have visited all the customers in vulnerable situations, for example elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children, that we have been made aware of and ensured they are getting assistance. However, if you know of someone in a vulnerable situation and you are concerned please contact 0345 8351111.”

The prospect of hundreds of homes switching to electricity has prompted warning about overloading the system.

The Cadent spokesman added: “You may find you are using more electrical appliances during the loss of gas. It’s really important that we don’t overload the electricity supply so please use electricity wisely. Avoid running too many appliances at the same time.”

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

30 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

41 minutes ago Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

09:22 Will Jefford
Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24