Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe.

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Engineers from suppilers Cadent working to disconnect gas suppilies in Eye following damage to a pipe.

About 1,100 homes and 200 businesses in Eye were left without gas supplies after damage was caused to a pipe on the industrial estate at Eye Airfield.

Work on the complex repair to fix the damaged pipe, including cutting out a section, continued overnight and into today as engineers worked round the clock to reconnect supplies that have left thousands without heating, hot water or in some cases the ability to cook.

It has left many people being force to make alternative arrangements. Sharon Teague, of Castle Street, Eye, drove a 19-mile round trip to her mother’s house in Rickinghall for a shower.

Kirsty Smith, who has a 10-month-old daughter, with an emergency heater after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe.

She said: “It’s not ideal. But we managed. Keeping warm by wearing lots of layers and drinking lots of tea. People have been very kind and very positive.”

Meanwhile Diss Fit Club is offering people the chance to have a hot shower for free between 7am and 9.30pm.

Engineers from local gas suppliers Cadent visited every home and business in the town on Tuesday to switch off the gas and will have to return to reconnect properties once supplies are restored.

Gas supply workers from Cadent loading up with emergency heaters to take to vulnerable people after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe.

The company has drafted in 40 engineers and support staff from across East Anglia and the Midlands but said despite the major operation to get gas back on as soon as possible but it may take several days.

In the meantime a customer centre has been set up at Eye Community Centre, on Magdalen Street, where people can get information and advice. The company has also been given out electric blankets, temporary heaters and cooking hobs to vulnerable people and those with young children.

A spokesman said: “We have visited all the customers in vulnerable situations, for example elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children, that we have been made aware of and ensured they are getting assistance. However, if you know of someone in a vulnerable situation and you are concerned please contact 0345 8351111.”

The prospect of hundreds of homes switching to electricity has prompted warning about overloading the system.

The Cadent spokesman added: “You may find you are using more electrical appliances during the loss of gas. It’s really important that we don’t overload the electricity supply so please use electricity wisely. Avoid running too many appliances at the same time.”