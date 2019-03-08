Why was the England football team bus parked outside a Suffolk pub?

The official FA England Football Team bus was spotted parked outside a Long Melford pub - but why was it there?

The bus, which usually carries star players like Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy, was seen parked outside the George and Dragon Hotel in Long Melford on Monday afternoon, August 5.

Unfortunately, the bus wasn't bringing any new star-studded Ipswich Town signings - but was instead taking ex-international players and their families and friends for an afternoon meal.

A spokesman for the pub said this is the second year running that the packed-out coach has paid them a visit, but declined to name any players.

He said: "It was a bus full of former players and their families and friends.

"They had booked several tables for dinner - they did the same thing last year."

A spokesman for the FA explained the association leases the bus from a private company, who lease it themselves when not in use by the Three Lions.

He added that it was not travelling on official FA business.

Stuart Poole, who spotted the bus, added: "Well it's not something you expect to see in Long Melford, is it?"