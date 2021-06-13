Pubs ready for England's first Euro 2020 game

Published: 6:00 AM June 13, 2021

Pubs across Suffolk have redecorated to celebrate the tournament - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pubs across Suffolk are gearing up to show England's first match in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Venues across the region are ready to welcome supporters for the game against Croatia, which kicks off at 2pm.

The Railway Tavern in Saxmundham, managed by Paul and Julie Summers, has pinned the flags of all 24 competing nations to its ceiling to commemorate the tournament.

"We have put all the flags out and got all the seating done," Mr Summers said.

"Every seat is covered by a telly and so everybody can sit and watch it and be safe.

"We have all the Covid restrictions in place as well."

The pub has a limit of 30 people inside the pub at one time.

This is the first major football tournament the landlord and landlady have televised since taking over the pub just after the 2018 World Cup.

"We can't wait for England's game," Mr Summers said.

Landlord of the Kingfisher in Chantry, Penny Youngs-Debnam, said: "We will be running on a first come, first served basis.

"Once we've hit capacity, we will be shutting the front door.

"We are preparing quite well and have TVs installed all over the venue."

Pubs will also be boosted by the hot weather that is set to continue over the weekend.

Pubs across the county have already spoken about how they are confident they have everything in place to keep pubgoers safe during the match and the whole tournament.