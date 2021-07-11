Video
WATCH: Suffolk's joy turns to despair as England lose on penalties
What started out with tears of joy turned to heartbreak - but Suffolk fans did their team proud by cheering them on all they way.
The Euro 2020 final started so positively for the Three Lions, after Luke Shaw hit the back of the net from Kieran Trippier's cross within two minutes.
Supporters who packed out venues such as Isaacs on the Quay, in Ipswich, and Felixstowe's Beach Street went wild - and celebrated every time the goal was replayed on television.
But the joyous mood turned tense as Italy equalised, sending the game into extra time and eventually penalties.
Three missed kicks from the spot meant the Italians lifted the European Championship trophy - but despite the sadness, fans were delighted at England's success throughout the tournament.
James Preston, 66, of Ipswich, said: "We are with the England team 100%.
"They have performed to a high standard. Our young lions have given all and we cannot ask for more.
"We have taken one big step in making it to the final. The pain of the penalty shoot-out has struck again.
"But we are proud of our boys the courage they have shown as a team is second to none.
"We look forward to the World Cup."
Braintree MP James Cleverly also said Gareth Southgate's men should "hold their heads high" at their achievements.
England's success in the competition has also boosted the hospitality trade at exactly the time it was needed, following months of closure during the coronavirus crisis.
At The View Smokehouse, at Felixstowe's Beach Street, about 100 fans cheered and cried through the game.
Assistant manager Adrian Morris said: "This England team are much better. It's different to what we've seen over the last 10 years.
"We have only been open three weeks, but knowing the industry from previous experience it's definitely given everyone a boost.
"Everywhere has been packed and booked out.The beach has been full of colour, with people wearing England shirts."
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said on Twitter before the game: “Whatever the result tonight this should mean a massive boost for #grassrootsfootball, with a newly inspired next generation to join our local clubs.”