Alison Moore's garden measuring in at 1.25 acres Picture: ALISON MOORE ALISON MOORE

Another day, another collection of beautiful gardens from our readers across Suffolk and Essex.

Brian Excell's garden measuring in at roughly 104sq metres Picture: BRIAN EXCELL Brian Excell's garden measuring in at roughly 104sq metres Picture: BRIAN EXCELL

Gardeners in our region are proving they are not just blessed with green thumbs but also an eye for landscaping, incorporating different elements into their green spaces to make ideal spaces for people and wildlife.

Eric Dodson's garden measuring in at roughly 40x25 ft Picture: JUDITH FANTOUSI Eric Dodson's garden measuring in at roughly 40x25 ft Picture: JUDITH FANTOUSI

Brian Excell showed us his garden pond and a striking spiral sculpture, with reeds and lily pads making an inviting habitat for amphibians.

Marion Parker's garden measuring in at roughly 300 sq metres Picture: MARION PARKER Marion Parker's garden measuring in at roughly 300 sq metres Picture: MARION PARKER

Nicky Heming photographed her growing operation, with green shoots beginning to appear in grow bags and a collection of potted plants soaking up the sunshine.

Nicky Heming's garden measuring in at roughly 4x5 metres Picture: NICKY HEMING Nicky Heming's garden measuring in at roughly 4x5 metres Picture: NICKY HEMING

Her garden wall is hand-painted with an array of colourful flowers including lavender and hyacinths.

Sally Hennessy's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: SALLY HENNESSY Sally Hennessy's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: SALLY HENNESSY

Showing off all four levels of her garden, Sue Birrell sent in a picture of wooden steps rising through tiers of lawns.

Sheridan Guest's garden measuring in under 150 sq metres Picture: SHERIDAN GUEST Sheridan Guest's garden measuring in under 150 sq metres Picture: SHERIDAN GUEST

With a wooden shed across the back of the garden, trees lining the fences and raised flowerbeds surrounded by sleepers, she has made a tranquil and private space to enjoy nature in this summer.

Sue Birrell's garden measuring in at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: SUE BIRRELL Sue Birrell's garden measuring in at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: SUE BIRRELL

The nights continue to draw out for the next few weeks, so you still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.