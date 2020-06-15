Gallery

More of your beautiful Lockdown Gardens - does yours appear in today’s gallery?

The garden path, stone walls and fancing are all made almost exclusively from recycled materials Picture: GILLIAN KING Archant

A bright and sunny weekend has made for some excellent photographs of Suffolk’s best Lockdown Gardens.

Gillian King and her two sons spent eight weeks making some stunning features in their garden Picture: GILLIAN KING Gillian King and her two sons spent eight weeks making some stunning features in their garden Picture: GILLIAN KING

Our competition is open for entries until June 15, but some gardeners have already taken advantage of the beautiful weather to showcase their green space.

Pauline Saward sent in pictures of her garden in Leiston and told us why she and her partner loved their garden so much.

“I am especially fond of the New Zealand-type bed which we planted following a trip to the South Island two years ago whilst celebrating our 40th anniversary.

Linda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERS Linda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERS

“It is all green plants like, cabbage tree, fern tree, hebes and ferns apart from the alliums which are in flower now. I also have a collection of Hostas.”

Gillian King has made great use of lockdown in her garden and also told us what inspired her hand-crafted garden.

“Everything in the photos has been constructed in the last eight weeks,” she said.

Robert Read's garden measuring in at around 250 sq metres Picture: ROBERT READ Robert Read's garden measuring in at around 250 sq metres Picture: ROBERT READ

“All the materials I’ve hoarded for the past 12 years, but I did have some aggregate and some oak sleepers delivered, the only cement used was for the mosaics.

“There’s Gabion retaining walls, pan tile rug mosaic, brick patio, oak framed steps, shou sugi ban, vegetable plots and a split hazel fence.

“It was created by me and my two sons, 27-year-old Julius and 20-year-old Solomon, and has been a voyage of discovery for all of us in so many positive ways.”

The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Mrs Sayward's fountain takes pride of place in the centre of her garden Picture: PAULINE SAWARD Mrs Sayward's fountain takes pride of place in the centre of her garden Picture: PAULINE SAWARD

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

