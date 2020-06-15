Gallery

Have you entered our lockdown gardens competition yet? Deadline is looming

Brenda and Michael Page's garden Picture: BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE

Two days to go in our Lockdown Gardens competition – and with a sunny weekend forecast, there is still time to put finishing touches to displays and send in your entry.

Dawn Le-Gros' garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: DAWN LE-GROS Dawn Le-Gros' garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: DAWN LE-GROS

Today’s spread of photos shows the latest entries from the county’s green-fingered gardeners and illustrates the amazing variety of gardens and the skills of those who create and care for them.

Diane Blakeley and Pete Fordham’s garden is packed with plants, enticing pathways and colour for all year round, while Helen Clement Smith’s decking is brimming with blooms.

Jill and Ron Johnson have a wide variety of trees and shrubs situated in and around a manicured lawn in a very relaxing environment, and Michaela Petri has used all the space she can in her small front garden to create colour with excellent use of containers – even a pair of boots.

Sheila Filby-Woznow’s garden only measures 10m by 9.5m but features decking, a decorated paved area with an attractive water feature centrepiece, and an array of colourful flowers including several varieties of climbers and specimen shrubs in pots.

Diane Blakeley & Pete Fordham's garden measuring in at 20x24 metres Picture: DIANE BLAKELEY & PETE FORDHAM Diane Blakeley & Pete Fordham's garden measuring in at 20x24 metres Picture: DIANE BLAKELEY & PETE FORDHAM

Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Helen Clement Smith's garden measuring in at roughly 140sq metres Picture: HELEN CLEMENT SMITH Helen Clement Smith's garden measuring in at roughly 140sq metres Picture: HELEN CLEMENT SMITH

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Jill and Ron Johnson's garden measuring in at roughly 120x50ft Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON Jill and Ron Johnson's garden measuring in at roughly 120x50ft Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON

The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

