E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Have you entered our lockdown gardens competition yet? Deadline is looming

PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 June 2020

Brenda and Michael Page's garden Picture: BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE

Brenda and Michael Page's garden Picture: BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE

BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE

Two days to go in our Lockdown Gardens competition – and with a sunny weekend forecast, there is still time to put finishing touches to displays and send in your entry.

Dawn Le-Gros' garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: DAWN LE-GROSDawn Le-Gros' garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: DAWN LE-GROS

Today’s spread of photos shows the latest entries from the county’s green-fingered gardeners and illustrates the amazing variety of gardens and the skills of those who create and care for them.

Diane Blakeley and Pete Fordham’s garden is packed with plants, enticing pathways and colour for all year round, while Helen Clement Smith’s decking is brimming with blooms.

Jill and Ron Johnson have a wide variety of trees and shrubs situated in and around a manicured lawn in a very relaxing environment, and Michaela Petri has used all the space she can in her small front garden to create colour with excellent use of containers – even a pair of boots.

Sheila Filby-Woznow’s garden only measures 10m by 9.5m but features decking, a decorated paved area with an attractive water feature centrepiece, and an array of colourful flowers including several varieties of climbers and specimen shrubs in pots.

Diane Blakeley & Pete Fordham's garden measuring in at 20x24 metres Picture: DIANE BLAKELEY & PETE FORDHAMDiane Blakeley & Pete Fordham's garden measuring in at 20x24 metres Picture: DIANE BLAKELEY & PETE FORDHAM

Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

You may also want to watch:

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Helen Clement Smith's garden measuring in at roughly 140sq metres Picture: HELEN CLEMENT SMITHHelen Clement Smith's garden measuring in at roughly 140sq metres Picture: HELEN CLEMENT SMITH

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Jill and Ron Johnson's garden measuring in at roughly 120x50ft Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSONJill and Ron Johnson's garden measuring in at roughly 120x50ft Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON

The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Councillor suspended by Conservative group after concerns about Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor Frank Warby has been suspended by the council's Conservative group. Picture: ARCHANT

Churches can reopen for private prayer and contemplation

Places of worship can reopen for private prayer for individuals and households Picture: GREGG BROWN

Public toilets - As lockdown eases, where can you find a loo on a day out in Suffolk and north Essex?

Some of the public toilets in Abbey Gardens have been taped up to ensure social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new low for Blues, problems at Portman Road and candid Lambert interview – our most-read Town stories this week

An interview with Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was among our most-read stories this week

Investigations continue after cannabis factory discovered at home

Reeve Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24