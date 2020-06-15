Have you entered our lockdown gardens competition yet? Deadline is looming
PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 June 2020
BRENDA AND MICHAEL PAGE
Two days to go in our Lockdown Gardens competition – and with a sunny weekend forecast, there is still time to put finishing touches to displays and send in your entry.
Today’s spread of photos shows the latest entries from the county’s green-fingered gardeners and illustrates the amazing variety of gardens and the skills of those who create and care for them.
Diane Blakeley and Pete Fordham’s garden is packed with plants, enticing pathways and colour for all year round, while Helen Clement Smith’s decking is brimming with blooms.
Jill and Ron Johnson have a wide variety of trees and shrubs situated in and around a manicured lawn in a very relaxing environment, and Michaela Petri has used all the space she can in her small front garden to create colour with excellent use of containers – even a pair of boots.
Sheila Filby-Woznow’s garden only measures 10m by 9.5m but features decking, a decorated paved area with an attractive water feature centrepiece, and an array of colourful flowers including several varieties of climbers and specimen shrubs in pots.
Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:
£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply.
Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
