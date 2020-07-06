Prize day getting closer as we showcase more of our stunning garden entries

Carol & Michael Rudkin's garage measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: CAROL & MICHAEL RUDKIN CAROL & MICHAEL RUDKIN

It’s less than three weeks to go until the winners of our competition highlighting the county’s best lockdown gardens are announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carolyn Goddard's garden measuring in at roughly 28x22ft Picture: CAROLYN GODDARD Carolyn Goddard's garden measuring in at roughly 28x22ft Picture: CAROLYN GODDARD

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott is judging the entries and has a huge number of photos to analyse, assess and award marks to before deciding who takes away the prizes.

The winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Today our gallery showcases more of the stunning work to transform front and back gardens into exciting oases of colour, peace and beauty during this unprecedented change to our lives caused by the panedemic.

Long hours of work – some of it back-breaking, some of it pleasurable – have gone into all the gardens entered for the competition, with some beautiful and ingenious designs making great use of small spaces, and large expansive flowing gardens where people have more space to play with – all of them colourful and packed with plants.

Christine Renfro's garden measuring in at roughly 23x23 ft Picture: CHRISTINE RENFRO Christine Renfro's garden measuring in at roughly 23x23 ft Picture: CHRISTINE RENFRO

Among today’s pictures is Christine Renfro’s compact garden created for outdoor life, a place to meet friends and enjoy food and drink along with an easy to maintain selection of plants, while Ian Thorn’s garden has a tranquil pond with fish as its centrepiece surrounded by mature shrubs and trees, a lovely green oasis.

Michael Jackson’s garden also has a great pond with rockery edges filled with flowers, while Naomi Simons has a fun and funky terrace garden, making clever use of a what could have been an awkward space but looks great, and Trina Robus has a garden perfect for relaxing with summer house, seating and colourful suspended lounger with shade.

Prizes to be awarded are:

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Ian Thorn's garden measuring in at roughly 25x20 metres Picture: IAN THORN Ian Thorn's garden measuring in at roughly 25x20 metres Picture: IAN THORN

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data provided for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.