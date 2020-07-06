E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tough task for judge Peter with dozens of lockdown garden entries to assess

PUBLISHED: 13:25 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 16 June 2020

Anna Peachey's garden measuring in at roughly 1200sq metres Picture: ANNA PEACHEY

Anna Peachey's garden measuring in at roughly 1200sq metres Picture: ANNA PEACHEY

ANNA PEACHEY

Entries are now closed for our Lockdown Gardens competition – and the judge faces a tough task to choose the winners.

Mike & Helen Constance's garden measuring in at roughly 580sq metres Picture: MIKE CONSTANCEMike & Helen Constance's garden measuring in at roughly 580sq metres Picture: MIKE CONSTANCE

We have received dozens of entries from across Suffolk showcasing some stunning work to transform front and back gardens into exciting oases of colour, peace and beauty.

Whether gardens are acres or a few square metres, green-fingered enthusiasts have been using the past two months of being at home to create some wonderful places to relax and enjoy.

For some it’s been a project waiting to happen with lockdown at last providing the time to do it, and for others a chance to try their hand at gardening and explore a new –and hopefully life-lasting – hobby,

Our latest gallery shows that it’s not just plants that make a garden with several entrants making excellent use of physical landscaping and various structures in their designs for growing areas and also water features.

Jenny Pearson's garden measuring in at roughly 50x50 ft Picture: JENNY PEARSONJenny Pearson's garden measuring in at roughly 50x50 ft Picture: JENNY PEARSON

Anna Peachey’s raised beds are packed with plants, while Helen Constance has an attractive pergola as a centrepiece with climbing flowers, including roses, at each corner.

Jenny Pearson’s borders are full of seasonal flowers and dramatic colour with a tranquil water feature, while Maria Cutmore’s garden has lovely pond, and Leanne Curry has enticing stepping stones leading to a summerhouse where it would be great to spend an afternoon immersed in a book.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Pamela Appleby has gone for informality and her pretty wildlife garden is attracting bees to its blooms and other insects to the habitat.

Judy Erwin's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: JUDY ERWINJudy Erwin's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: JUDY ERWIN

Prizes to be awarded are:

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Leanne Curry's garden measuring in at roughly 110sq metres Picture: LEANNE CURRYLeanne Curry's garden measuring in at roughly 110sq metres Picture: LEANNE CURRY

The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge the entries and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data provided for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Therese Coffey takes on Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

What’s your favourite view of the county? Send us your photos to help mark Suffolk Day

Suffolk day in Felixstowe last year. We want to see your favourite Suffolk scenes to help with this year's celebrations Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Lockdown support scheme ‘extremely unfair’ on recently self-employed, says expert

Decorator and handyman Lee Riley of Kesgrave who has used up his savings to stay afloat Picture: LEE RILES
Drive 24