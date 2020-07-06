Tough task for judge Peter with dozens of lockdown garden entries to assess

Anna Peachey's garden measuring in at roughly 1200sq metres Picture: ANNA PEACHEY ANNA PEACHEY

Entries are now closed for our Lockdown Gardens competition – and the judge faces a tough task to choose the winners.

Mike & Helen Constance's garden measuring in at roughly 580sq metres Picture: MIKE CONSTANCE Mike & Helen Constance's garden measuring in at roughly 580sq metres Picture: MIKE CONSTANCE

We have received dozens of entries from across Suffolk showcasing some stunning work to transform front and back gardens into exciting oases of colour, peace and beauty.

Whether gardens are acres or a few square metres, green-fingered enthusiasts have been using the past two months of being at home to create some wonderful places to relax and enjoy.

For some it’s been a project waiting to happen with lockdown at last providing the time to do it, and for others a chance to try their hand at gardening and explore a new –and hopefully life-lasting – hobby,

Our latest gallery shows that it’s not just plants that make a garden with several entrants making excellent use of physical landscaping and various structures in their designs for growing areas and also water features.

Jenny Pearson's garden measuring in at roughly 50x50 ft Picture: JENNY PEARSON Jenny Pearson's garden measuring in at roughly 50x50 ft Picture: JENNY PEARSON

Anna Peachey’s raised beds are packed with plants, while Helen Constance has an attractive pergola as a centrepiece with climbing flowers, including roses, at each corner.

Jenny Pearson’s borders are full of seasonal flowers and dramatic colour with a tranquil water feature, while Maria Cutmore’s garden has lovely pond, and Leanne Curry has enticing stepping stones leading to a summerhouse where it would be great to spend an afternoon immersed in a book.

Meanwhile, Pamela Appleby has gone for informality and her pretty wildlife garden is attracting bees to its blooms and other insects to the habitat.

Judy Erwin's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: JUDY ERWIN Judy Erwin's garden measuring in at roughly over 150 sq metres Picture: JUDY ERWIN

Prizes to be awarded are:

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Leanne Curry's garden measuring in at roughly 110sq metres Picture: LEANNE CURRY Leanne Curry's garden measuring in at roughly 110sq metres Picture: LEANNE CURRY

The gardens will appear in the newspaper until June 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge the entries and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data provided for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.