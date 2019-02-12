Deben Rotary seeks Young Leaders

The Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben is looking for someone between the ages of 18 and 26 who would be interested in being sponsored to attend a national youth leadership training scheme.

The East Anglian course will run at Grafham Water between August 31 and September 7 2019.

The Rotary Young Leadership Awards scheme, known as RYLA, is now in its 24th year and is a seven day intensive fully residential course.

It is run by professional tutors, instructors and lecturers and is designed to develop qualities of self-confidence, leadership, teamwork and communication.

These skills are developed through a range of physical activities, team building exercises and business projects. Candidates receive certificates of attendance and continuous professional development detailing the week and hours spent on each discipline. The course is open to young people from any background, either in employment or job seeking.

If you are interested in getting involved in the project or are an employer who has an employee you think may benefit from it, please contact Rotarian Monty Guest at or call 01473 625838.

For more information about RYLA visit their website.