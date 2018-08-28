Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Talented Southwold youngsters show off their business and creative skills

PUBLISHED: 11:52 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 28 November 2018

Judges Sam Scrivens; senior teacher Daniel Cordice; general manager Peter Websdale and head chef Tom Gibson-Howarth with the students from winning team, Bolt, in the Southwold Primary School smoothie challenge held at The Sail Loft, Southwold Picture: THE SAIL LOFT

Judges Sam Scrivens; senior teacher Daniel Cordice; general manager Peter Websdale and head chef Tom Gibson-Howarth with the students from winning team, Bolt, in the Southwold Primary School smoothie challenge held at The Sail Loft, Southwold Picture: THE SAIL LOFT

Archant

A group of pupils put the fruit smoothies they had created before a panel of judges in an Apprentice-style event to test their business skills and healthy food-making talents.

The 28 students aged nine to 11 from Years 4, 5 and 6 at Southwold Primary were tasked as part of their school coursework to develop a smart range of smoothies, creating their own unique recipes along with a complementary packaging range, marketing ideas and business strategy.

The enterprise contest teams visited the The Sail Loft restaurant-with-rooms on Southwold seafront to be grilled by an expert business panel of judges.

Sail Loft general manager Peter Websdale, head chef Tom and beverage supplier Samantha Scriven interviewed the eight teams, looking at the flavour and texture of their smoothies, the creativity and design of their product image, their target audience, market messages and eco-friendliness.

The winning smoothie team was Bolt, with students praised for their confidence and communication, who with the two highly commended teams, E-Boost and Super Smoothies, were noted for their creativity, design and delicious recipes.

All the students who participated received gift vouchers to spend at The Sail Loft with their families.

Head judge Mr Websdale said: “It is so good to see how much time and determination has been put into every team’s presentation and smoothie products.

“The students were extremely keen to display their wares and to tell their story. As judges, we were just so delighted to see a new generation develop their business expertise and foodie creativity. With ‘5 a day’ fruit and vegetables so important for youngsters’ health, it was very encouraging to be judging this nutritious challenge and of course, very delicious, too.”

Senior teacher at Southwold Primary, Daniel Cordice said: “The smoothie challenge encouraged the pupils’ business skills and gave them practice in confidently communicating with adults in a business-like setting.

“We firmly believe at Southwold Primary School that the pastoral and holistic development of our students is as valuable as their academic achievements in maturing them for secondary school and beyond.”

For The Sail Loft’s chef-owner Jonathan Nicholson, embracing local neighbourhood life is vital and he was delighted to support Southwold Primary School once again.

He said: “This highly enjoyable smoothie showdown has built on the eye-catching coastal art competition and exhibition we organised for Southwold Primary School students last winter.

“Now we are working with their new senior teacher, Daniel Cordice on our new challenge for them, a Christmas cooking competition in December. It’s just lovely to see how enthusiastic and interested the students are to get involved, whether it’s The Big Painting Challenge, The Apprentice and next The Great British Bake Off!”

Suffolk X Factor singer vows there is more to come from boy band

28 minutes ago Michael Steward
Jon Guelas (far right) with United Vibe Picture: SUPPLIED BY JON GUELAS

A Suffolk-based X Factor finalist has described his time on the hit reality show as “the best experience ever”.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits Suffolk primary schools

31 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Police are appealing for information after man left seriously injured

11:03 Megan Aldous
The Grove Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex police are asking the public for any information they have on a serious collision in Witham.

Video Women-only clubbing experience to launch in Ipswich

10:33 Suzanne Day
Jane Spencer-Rolfe and Ronni-Louise Hetherington have set up a women only club night called 'Let's Bop' which launches at Unit 17 on Wednesday November 28th from 7:30pm - 10pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you haven’t stepped into a nightclub in a few years, it can be slightly daunting to make the move onto the dancefloor.

Updated Road partially blocked after car and van collide

10:19 Megan Aldous
Brockford Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Stowmarket road was partially blocked this morning after two vehicles collided.

Updated ‘This is the ONLY way forward for Suffolk’ – Watchdog’s warning over failing mental health trust

08:54 Emily Townsend
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive Andy Yacoub Picture: ARCHANT

The only way forward for mental health services in Suffolk is to adopt a radical strategy distanced from its failing NHS trust.

Video Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

08:50 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24