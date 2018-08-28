Talented Southwold youngsters show off their business and creative skills

Judges Sam Scrivens; senior teacher Daniel Cordice; general manager Peter Websdale and head chef Tom Gibson-Howarth with the students from winning team, Bolt, in the Southwold Primary School smoothie challenge held at The Sail Loft, Southwold Picture: THE SAIL LOFT Archant

A group of pupils put the fruit smoothies they had created before a panel of judges in an Apprentice-style event to test their business skills and healthy food-making talents.

The 28 students aged nine to 11 from Years 4, 5 and 6 at Southwold Primary were tasked as part of their school coursework to develop a smart range of smoothies, creating their own unique recipes along with a complementary packaging range, marketing ideas and business strategy.

The enterprise contest teams visited the The Sail Loft restaurant-with-rooms on Southwold seafront to be grilled by an expert business panel of judges.

Sail Loft general manager Peter Websdale, head chef Tom and beverage supplier Samantha Scriven interviewed the eight teams, looking at the flavour and texture of their smoothies, the creativity and design of their product image, their target audience, market messages and eco-friendliness.

The winning smoothie team was Bolt, with students praised for their confidence and communication, who with the two highly commended teams, E-Boost and Super Smoothies, were noted for their creativity, design and delicious recipes.

All the students who participated received gift vouchers to spend at The Sail Loft with their families.

Head judge Mr Websdale said: “It is so good to see how much time and determination has been put into every team’s presentation and smoothie products.

“The students were extremely keen to display their wares and to tell their story. As judges, we were just so delighted to see a new generation develop their business expertise and foodie creativity. With ‘5 a day’ fruit and vegetables so important for youngsters’ health, it was very encouraging to be judging this nutritious challenge and of course, very delicious, too.”

Senior teacher at Southwold Primary, Daniel Cordice said: “The smoothie challenge encouraged the pupils’ business skills and gave them practice in confidently communicating with adults in a business-like setting.

“We firmly believe at Southwold Primary School that the pastoral and holistic development of our students is as valuable as their academic achievements in maturing them for secondary school and beyond.”

For The Sail Loft’s chef-owner Jonathan Nicholson, embracing local neighbourhood life is vital and he was delighted to support Southwold Primary School once again.

He said: “This highly enjoyable smoothie showdown has built on the eye-catching coastal art competition and exhibition we organised for Southwold Primary School students last winter.

“Now we are working with their new senior teacher, Daniel Cordice on our new challenge for them, a Christmas cooking competition in December. It’s just lovely to see how enthusiastic and interested the students are to get involved, whether it’s The Big Painting Challenge, The Apprentice and next The Great British Bake Off!”