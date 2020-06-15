E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Entries are pouring in - Have you got the best lockdown garden in East Anglia?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 May 2020

A visitor to Maggie Squirrell's garden in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

A visitor to Maggie Squirrell's garden in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Stephen Squirrell

Entries have started to pour in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden in the area.

Patricia Croydon's garden in Woodbridge Picture: PATRICIA CROYDONPatricia Croydon's garden in Woodbridge Picture: PATRICIA CROYDON

Here is a selection of those sent in so far from Suffolk and north Essex. If you send in your photos, you could also see your garden appear in the EADT and Ipswich Star.

Some of the colourful plants in Judith Pugh's garden Picture: JUDITH PUGHSome of the colourful plants in Judith Pugh's garden Picture: JUDITH PUGH

Three lucky winners will walk away with hundreds of pounds of gardening vouchers.

A colourful view of Patricia Croydon's garden Picture: PATRICIA CROYDONA colourful view of Patricia Croydon's garden Picture: PATRICIA CROYDON

Judith Pugh submitted photos of her garden in Bury St Edmunds. She said: “It’s only a small courtyard garden, but the lockdown has made me spend more time in it, whether enjoying the sun and reading, or growing more, such as tomatoes, spring onions, lettuce leaves and sunflowers.”

Judith Pugh's garden in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JUDITH PUGHJudith Pugh's garden in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JUDITH PUGH

Nicola Warden told how her family has been busy creating a garden in Ipswich. She said: “My sister Danielle is a nurse in the community and has been working her socks off. My dad and I wanted her to have a garden to enjoy when returning home in the evenings. Overall it took us three solid weeks. I’m a nursery nurse by trade, so, as you can imagine, this was a few weeks of learning new skills! If it wasn’t for lockdown, this certainly wouldn’t have been achieved as quickly!”

Maggie Squirrell's garden in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELLMaggie Squirrell's garden in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Stephen Squirrell sent in photos of Maggie Squirrell’s garden in Felixstowe, full of colourful flowers and visiting birds, and Patricia Croydon of Woodbridge also sent in a selection of photos.

Patricia Croydon's garden in Woodbridge Picture: PATRICIA CROYDONPatricia Croydon's garden in Woodbridge Picture: PATRICIA CROYDON

The prizes are: • £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Danielle Warden's Ipswich garden was created during lockdown Picture: NICOLA WARDENDanielle Warden's Ipswich garden was created during lockdown Picture: NICOLA WARDEN

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Danielle Warden's Ipswich garden was created during lockdown Picture: NICOLA WARDENDanielle Warden's Ipswich garden was created during lockdown Picture: NICOLA WARDEN

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

'It doesn't factor in heart or desire... it's a cop-out' - Norwood on EFL's plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

