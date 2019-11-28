Further concerns as new flood alerts issued for Suffolk

The Environment Agency have issued new flood alerts this morning, this time for the Deben Estuary and the River Waveney.

The EA is expecting high tide levels at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront as well as the riverside areas of Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

Coastal and riverside footpaths could be affected from around 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The tide is also expected to be high again during the early hours of Friday morning, with another alert set to be in place for then.

The River Waveney is also affected around the Bungay area where river levels are expected to continue to rise.

The Environment Agency have warned members of the public to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

It said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required.

Flood alerts remain in place for large swathes of the rest of the county including:

- The Ratttlesden River and River Gipping - affecting Stowmarket and Needham Market.

- The Rivers Deben and Lark - affecting areas including Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Grundisburgh, the Bealings, Martlesham.

- The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses - affecting areas like Halesworth, Chediston and Walpole.

- The Rivers Box and Brett - affecting areas like Hadleigh, Lavenham and Layham.

- The River Gipping - affecting areas downstream of Needham Market to upstream of London Road Bridge, Ipswich.

