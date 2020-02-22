New flood alerts issued along the coast

There are new flood alerts in place this afternnon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Environment Agency has issued six new flood alerts for the coasts of Suffolk and Essex this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alerts almost completely cover our region from Lowestoft in the north to Clacton in the south.

There is a possibility of minor flooding to a number of coastal roads and footpaths due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

The alerts are in force for around 8pm - 10pm in more northern areas and between 10pm and midnight further south.

The areas covered by the flood alert include:

-Southwold (high tides also expected at harbourside)

-Lowestoft

-Aldeburgh and Thorpeness

-Orford

You may also want to watch:

-Bawdsey

-The Deben Estuary including Woodbridge and Waldringfield

-Ipswich (including possible flooding at the Strand at Wherstead)

-Felixstowe

-Harwich

-Brightlingsea

-Clacton

The following high tide at 9.30am on Sunday could also cause produce some flooding in the same areas.

A separate alert is also in place for the River Waveney including around Lowestoft and Beccles where there is a possibility of minor flooding to roads and footpaths between 7 and 11pm on Saturday, due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth.

Read more: Unsettled February weather to continue over weekend