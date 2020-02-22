E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New flood alerts issued along the coast

PUBLISHED: 15:18 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 22 February 2020

There are new flood alerts in place this afternnon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are new flood alerts in place this afternnon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Environment Agency has issued six new flood alerts for the coasts of Suffolk and Essex this afternoon.

The alerts almost completely cover our region from Lowestoft in the north to Clacton in the south.

There is a possibility of minor flooding to a number of coastal roads and footpaths due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

The alerts are in force for around 8pm - 10pm in more northern areas and between 10pm and midnight further south.

The areas covered by the flood alert include:

-Southwold (high tides also expected at harbourside)

-Lowestoft

-Aldeburgh and Thorpeness

-Orford

-Bawdsey

-The Deben Estuary including Woodbridge and Waldringfield

-Ipswich (including possible flooding at the Strand at Wherstead)

-Felixstowe

-Harwich

-Brightlingsea

-Clacton

The following high tide at 9.30am on Sunday could also cause produce some flooding in the same areas.

A separate alert is also in place for the River Waveney including around Lowestoft and Beccles where there is a possibility of minor flooding to roads and footpaths between 7 and 11pm on Saturday, due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth.

