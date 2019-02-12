Sunny

Could you help East Anglia prepare for floods?

PUBLISHED: 08:24 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 25 February 2019

The Regional Flood and Coastal Committee is tasked with engaging with local communities on behalf of the Environment Agency. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Archant

A government agency is looking for three new members for the region’s flood defence planning committee.

The Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC), run by the Environment Agency helps to form local flood defence strategies in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk.

The Environment Agency is looking for applicants with enthusiasm and new ideas who will work closely with organisations and communities in the area.

Committee chairman Paul Hayden OBE said: “RFCCs play an important role in deciding local priorities for flood and coastal work. They have a critical role supporting the Environment Agency and local authorities to work with communities and other partners to help bring in more funding.”

The roles are voluntary, but members are eligible to claim expenses.

Applications close March 11. An application pack is available by email at Anglian_Eastern_RFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk

