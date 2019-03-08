E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Invasive plant pulled from Essex river bank

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 August 2019

Staff removing Himalayan Balsam from the Roman River Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Staff removing Himalayan Balsam from the Roman River Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Archant

An invasive plant, known as Himalyan Balsam, has been successfully pulled from the bank of an Essex river.

Himalayan Balsam is an invasive, non-native plant Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYHimalayan Balsam is an invasive, non-native plant Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Officers from the Environment Agency and Defence Infrastructure Organisation spent two days removing the non-native plant from the Roman River near Colchester.

Himilayan Balsam competes for nutrients, light and space with other native plants. When it enters rivers it can increase the risk of flooding by blocking its flow.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "It was a very successful two days. We removed the Balsam that had re-grown at a site which was cleared two years ago. We also cleared patches in or directly adjacent to the river, limiting the chance of seeds entering the watercourse and spreading the plant."

"It became apparent that Himalayan Balsam is more prevalent in the area than first thought, however by targeting specific sites posing most risk, we can help limit its spread."

Himalayan Balsam being removed near Colchester Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYHimalayan Balsam being removed near Colchester Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

You may also want to watch:

"As we hand-pulled the plant, taking the roots with it, and left it in piles, it shouldn't re-grow; however we will be making checks in the next few months."

What should I do if I spot Himalayan Balsam?

If you come across the plant the Environment Agency suggest that you should only try to remove it if it hasn't set seed.

Otherwise touching the plant will help spread the seeds.

The best way to remove the plants it to pull them up, put them on a pile away from a watercourse and put a plastic sheet underneath them to stop the roots from growing.

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revamped footpath unveiled alongside main Ipswich road after two weeks of roadworks

The footpath in Whitehouse Road, Ipswich has been resurfaced. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It is a very sad day to see such a well-known, historic and respected name exit the brewing and pub business’ says CAMRA

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

Police continue appeal for wanted man

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the opposition: AFC Wimbledon cherishing the big away days after a great escape

Wimbledon's manager Wally Downes. Photo: PA

Prisoner admits escaping from jail

Darren Weinling has been sentenced after admitting to absconding from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists