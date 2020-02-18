E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Filthy debris blocking river is cleared up

PUBLISHED: 12:50 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 18 February 2020

Environment Agency workers removed the blockage at the River Blackwater in Coggeshall. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Debris blocking the River Blackwater underneath a busy bridge in Coggeshall has been cleared up.

An Environment Agency worker was pictured wading through the muck and dirt to allow the stretch of water at Bridge Street to flow freely again.

Other pictures show tree branches and other mess had built up under the bridge, where there is just a small passage for water to run underneath.

The Environment Agency later Tweeted: "Officers removed debris from the River Blackwater at Bridge Street in Coggeshall after it was causing a blockage."

People who spot blockages at rivers across Suffolk and Essex should call the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.

