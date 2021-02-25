Fish and wildlife set to flourish following River Stour revamp
- Credit: Environment Agency
Wildlife in and alongside the River Stour is set to flourish following completion of works aimed at enriching habitats.
The Environment Agency worked with the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Stour Valley Project and a landowner on the project at the river near Bures.
A stretch of the Stour has been reprofiled to create areas of shallow water that will encourage the growth of plants, while backwaters alongside the river have also been created in what experts hope will act as a nursery area promoting the growth of young fish.
The Environment Agency has said the scheme help water voles, fish and invertebrates flourish.
Rob Dryden, a biodiversity specialist from the Environment Agency, said: "We've welcomed this opportunity to work with local partners to put in place these habitat enhancements to the River Stour and adjacent floodplain grazing marshes.
You may also want to watch:
"We look forward to seeing the increase in local biodiversity as the new habitats become established".
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls through fashion
- 2 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
- 3 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
- 4 Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
- 5 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
- 6 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 7 Ex-Town star named as U's boss
- 8 Plan for 28 homes in village gets go-ahead
- 9 Covid patient admissions drop at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals
- 10 University of Suffolk ranks as worst in UK for dropout rates