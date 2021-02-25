Fish and wildlife set to flourish following River Stour revamp

Published: 4:22 PM February 25, 2021

The River Stour at Bures has been reprofiled to promote wildlife - Credit: Environment Agency

Wildlife in and alongside the River Stour is set to flourish following completion of works aimed at enriching habitats.

The Environment Agency worked with the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Stour Valley Project and a landowner on the project at the river near Bures.

A stretch of the Stour has been reprofiled to create areas of shallow water that will encourage the growth of plants, while backwaters alongside the river have also been created in what experts hope will act as a nursery area promoting the growth of young fish.

The Environment Agency has said the scheme help water voles, fish and invertebrates flourish.

Rob Dryden, a biodiversity specialist from the Environment Agency, said: "We've welcomed this opportunity to work with local partners to put in place these habitat enhancements to the River Stour and adjacent floodplain grazing marshes.

"We look forward to seeing the increase in local biodiversity as the new habitats become established".