Extinction Rebellion protesters target council

Environmental protesters have held a 'die in' at the offices of West Suffolk Council.

Members of pressure group Extinction Rebellion held a protest action at West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds by lying down in the lobby.

They aimed to encourage the council to engage with three Extinction Rebellion demands.

The group wants the authority to declare a climate emergency - a measure the council is due to discuss at a meeting on Thursday September 19 - and action to be taken accordingly.

It also wants a 'Citizen's Assembly' established to determine environmental policies free from political or commercial influence.

A spokesman said: "Unlike a previous protest, where the council chose to call the police who then threatened to drag protesters from the building - a threat that they did not carry out - this protest was entirely peaceful."

A council spokesman confirmed the demonstration, on Monday September 16, lasted around an hour and that there were no arrests.

The spokesman said tackling climate change and environmental issues was one of the first priorities announced by the leader of the council at its inaugural meeting.

"A special Climate Change and Environment Taskforce has been set up to build on the work already taking place to deliver actions that will make a real impact," he said.

"In agreeing the remit of the taskforce the cabinet unanimously agreed to recommend to the council that it declares a climate change emergency which is being debated on Thursday.

"We are expecting more people than usual, including campaigners who we have been engaging with, to the meeting which has a full agenda of items.

"As such we are taking the usual measures to help people were possible and appropriate to take part in the democratic process."