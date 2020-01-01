Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

A former Labour MP and Suffolk resident has been charged with being in possession of an indecent image of a child.

Eric Joyce, former Falkirk Labour MP, who lives in Worlingworth, near Framlingham, was summonsed to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 9, to be charged with making an indecent image of a child.

The former shadow Northern Ireland minister is accused of making an indecent image of a child, namely a movie in the most serious A category of indecency, on a device.

The offence, charged under the Protection of Child Act, is alleged to have taken place between August 7, 2013 and November 6, 2018.

Joyce, 59, a former military officer, who was Labour MP for Falkirk between 2000 and 2012, released a statement on his website after being formally charged – in which he said he would make no further comment until all legal processes are at a close.

He was released on unconditional bail to return to Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, July 7.

Joyce was arrested in Worlingworth on November 6, 2018 and released under investigation until being summonsed to appear before magistrates earlier this week.

In a statement on his website, Joyce said: “The matter of my charge, announced today [June 10], will be dealt with in the first instance on July 7 at Ipswich Crown Court at 10am.

“I will make no comment from now until all legal processes are at a close. At that point, I will make a full statement.”

Joyce left the Labour party to serve as an independent MP for Falkirk in 2012 – stepping down before the 2015 general election.

The former Army major spent 21 years in the forces from 1977.