Ex-MP to be sentenced for possessing indecent child movie

PUBLISHED: 08:06 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 07 August 2020

Former MP Eric Joyce, pictured here in 2012. Picture: PA

A former Labour MP currently living in Suffolk is due to learn his fate today (Friday, August 8) when he is sentenced at court making an indecent image of a child.

Eric Joyce served as Labour MP for Falkirk between 2000 and 2012 and was a former shadow minister.

He left Labour to to serve as independent MP for Falkirk in 2012, stepping down before the 2015 general election.

Joyce, 59, of Worlingworth, pleaded guilty earlier this year to having on a device a 51-second film depicting a number of children, one of which was said to be 12 months old.

The former Army Major, who is on bail, was required to sign the sex offenders register after his admission.

He is due to be sentenced today at Ipswich Crown Court for the offence, which took place between August 2013 and November 2018.

Judge Emma Peters warned the former politician at an earlier hearing that the offence crossed the custody threshold.

“It’s going to be a question of whether it’s immediate or suspended,” she said.

