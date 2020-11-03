Motorists warned to take care after crash partially blocks A1065
PUBLISHED: 10:59 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 03 November 2020
Drivers were told to avoid the A1065 this morning following a collision.
One lane of the road was blocked near to the B1112 at Eriswell.
Traffic in the area was said to be building following the collision which involved two vehicles.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision and an ambulance crew was stood down.
Mildenhall Police tweeted earlier that weather conditions in the area were “terrible” and encouraged motorists to drive carefully.
