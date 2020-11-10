Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

He was left broken-hearted after his owner had no choice but to sign him over to the RSPCA, because she was ill and could no longer take care of him.

But after his “whole world turned upside down” when his beloved owner later died, there is hope Ernie will be able to find a new and loving family - could you be the calm and quiet home he is looking for?

The 11-year-old rough-coated border collie has been in kennels for more than a year, with RSPCA West Suffolk branch staff desperately trying to find him the paw-fect place to live.

Stella Pledger, from the branch, said: “Ernie’s devoted owner was becoming increasingly unwell and was unable to provide for him so the family put him into kennels hoping it would be a temporary measure.

“Sadly, almost a year later, his owner passed away and Ernie had nowhere to go.

“It must have been extremely difficult for Ernie who, as far as we know, spent his whole life with his previous owner, to suddenly find his whole world turned upside down and end up in kennels while pining for his owner.

“The poor lad was broken-hearted.

“We use the same kennels to board some of our dogs, so when we found out Ernie needed a new home we agreed to take him on and try to find him the right family.”

Ernie is described as “sweet and easy-going” and “incredibly playful given his senior age”.

He also loves food and will do almost anything for a treat.

He enjoys walks and, while he is good with people he trusts, he is described as “suspicious of strangers and can get overwhelmed meeting new people”.

Stella added: “Ernie needs an owner who can work with him slowly and give him time and space to slowly adjust to his new surroundings and owners.

“However, it’ll certainly be worth it as he is truly a wonderful, loving dog once he’s comfortable enough to show this side.”

Ernie is looking for a home without children or other pets and needs an experienced home with minimal stress, where new owners will gently handle him and respect his boundaries.

Contact West Suffolk RSPCA on 0300 330 1405 or rehoming@rspca-westsuffolk.org.uk