East Anglian Daily Times

People warned of dangers of eroding cliffs on Suffolk-Norfolk border beach

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:35 PM October 23, 2021   
The cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People are being told to take extra care when walking under cliffs - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

East Suffolk Council is warning people to not walk too close to cliffs which are "extremely" dangerous. 

The warning comes after the council has been alerted to people digging into the cliffs at Pakefield, which according to East Suffolk Council, are among some of the fastest eroding cliffs in western Europe.

In a tweet a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "Please don't put your life, or the lives of loved ones, at risk.

"The Coastguard advises that people should not stand less than the height of the cliff away.

"So if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it."


