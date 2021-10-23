People warned of dangers of eroding cliffs on Suffolk-Norfolk border beach
Published: 12:35 PM October 23, 2021
East Suffolk Council is warning people to not walk too close to cliffs which are "extremely" dangerous.
The warning comes after the council has been alerted to people digging into the cliffs at Pakefield, which according to East Suffolk Council, are among some of the fastest eroding cliffs in western Europe.
In a tweet a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "Please don't put your life, or the lives of loved ones, at risk.
"The Coastguard advises that people should not stand less than the height of the cliff away.
"So if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it."