People warned of dangers of eroding cliffs on Suffolk-Norfolk border beach

Published: 12:35 PM October 23, 2021

People are being told to take extra care when walking under cliffs - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

East Suffolk Council is warning people to not walk too close to cliffs which are "extremely" dangerous.

The warning comes after the council has been alerted to people digging into the cliffs at Pakefield, which according to East Suffolk Council, are among some of the fastest eroding cliffs in western Europe.

⚠ PLEASE take care near cliffs!⚠️@CPE_NandS have been alerted to someone digging into the cliffs at Pakefield. These are some of the fastest eroding cliffs in western Europe and digging into them or climbing on them is extremely dangerous. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MUbAjOeswV — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) October 22, 2021

In a tweet a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "Please don't put your life, or the lives of loved ones, at risk.

"The Coastguard advises that people should not stand less than the height of the cliff away.

"So if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it."



