Man drove from London to Colchester with more than 70 wraps of drugs hidden in sock

PUBLISHED: 15:21 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 06 August 2019

Errol Fairweather,32, of Hertford Road, Lower Edmonton, has been jailed for 40 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A drug dealer who drove from London to Colchester with 72 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in a sock in his glove box has been jailed.

Errol Fairweather, 32, of Hertford Road, Lower Edmonton, pleaded guilty on Friday, August 2, at Chelmsford Crown Court, to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He was jailed for 40 months.

Officers from Essex Police spotted Fairweather acting suspiciously close to a vehicle in Caelum Drive in Colchester at around 1pm on Wednesday, December 23.

According to a police spokesman, he was waiting next to a hire car with a known drug user before he got into the vehicle and drove off.

Fairweather was stopped by officers in Southway a short time later.

During a search of Fairweather's vehicle, a sock was discovered in the glove box, filled with wraps of drugs.

Councillor Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's cabinet member for Communities, Wellbeing and Public Safety, said he was pleased Fairweather has been jailed.

He said: "This conviction is a great result.

"We cannot and will not tolerate the exploitation of our residents by callous drug dealers.

"Safeguarding the most vulnerable in our community is a number one priority, which is why we are determined to continue working closely with the police and other community safety partners to help put a stop to this activity and the damage these criminals are inflicting in our neighbourhoods - whether that threat originates from outside or within the borough."

Investigating officer DC Mark Peacock, formerly of Colchester CID, said: "Fairweather was seen with a vulnerable drug addict by a car he hired in London before quickly being stopped and arrested.

"His DNA was found on the wraps and he was living a lifestyle with no legitimate means of funding it.

"This result shows our commitment to pursue criminals who think they can come into Essex to sell drugs or commit gang-related crime.

"You will be arrested and face justice.

"People like Fairweather blight communities by trying to exploit the vulnerable.

"The time he spends in prison will allow him to reflect on how his actions affect others."

Man drove from London to Colchester with more than 70 wraps of drugs hidden in sock

