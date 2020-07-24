E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Seven men in court after Albanian national found hidden in van

PUBLISHED: 16:31 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 24 July 2020

Five of the men have been charged with immigration offences Picture: ARCHANT

Five of the men have been charged with immigration offences Picture: ARCHANT

A group of men have appeared in court charged with cannabis production and supply, as well as immigration offences relating to the alleged smuggling of a non-EU citizen in a Ford Transit van travelling from France.

Five men from Suffolk, one from Norfolk and one of Birmingham have been charged with offences linked to an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

They were arrested and charged following warrants in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Gorleston-on-Sea, in Norfolk, and Birmingham.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was held at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Gazmend Daci, 33, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, and Fatjon Sulmataj, 35, of Manor Road, Birmingham, are jointly charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis between March 5 last year and March 17 this year, conspiracy to supply cannabis between the same dates, and with soliciting unlawful immigration between October 14 and 17 last year by arranging for an Albanian national to be transported in the back of a van on a P&O ferry to Dover.

Daci entered not guilty pleas to all offences, while Sulmataj is expected to formally enter pleas at a subsequent hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody by Judge David Pugh.

Jurgen Nikoci, 23, of Church Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, and Myles Davies, 37, of Henley Road, Ipswich, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis between March 5 last year and March 17 this year.

Both men denied the charge, with Nikoci also entering a not guilty plea to possession of an identity document with an improper intention namely a document containing his photograph but in the name of someone else – on June 9 this year.

Davies was released on unconditional bail and Nikoci was remanded in custody.

John Lockwood, 30, of Trimley St Martin, and Richard Halls, 37, of St Andrews Place, Melton, have been jointly charged with assisting in unlawful immigration between October 14 and 17.

Both deny the offence and were released on unconditional bail.

Elliott Thompson, 28, of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, charged with the same offence, was released on unconditional bail, with his case listed for mention on the same day as a further case management hearing on October 16, when a trial date will be confirmed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry hits barriers at level crossing causing traffic chaos

The rail barriers at Manningtree have been knocked off their hinges after a collision with lorry. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Busy road reopens after car left on roof following crash with campervan

The Street is closed in Cavenham after a Ford Mondeo was left on its roof following a crash with a campervan. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concern over ‘first signs’ of virus spike in Essex

Essex County Council have confirmed the first signs of a regional outbreak of Covid-19 in the Harwich and Clacton area. Picture: NIGE BROWN

Trio charged with heroin and cocaine offences in Felixstowe

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged with exposing himself in park

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT