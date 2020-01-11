Ed Sheeran nominated for Brits after successful year

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran may be set to be pick up another award next month after he was nominated for the Brits.

Ed's summer smash hit with Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' - which spent eight weeks at number 1 in the charts - has been nominated for Song of the Year.

However, Ed is likely to face tough competition from artists such as Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris, who are also up for the award.

The Framlingham singer had a very successful 2019, releasing his No. 6 Collaborations Project album in July.

However, he has announced a break in his music career so that he can pursue other interests, including travelling the world.

Ed will be hoping to add to his current total of six Brits at next month's ceremony, which is being held at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, 18 February.