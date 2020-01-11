E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran nominated for Brits after successful year

PUBLISHED: 18:15 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 11 January 2020

Ed Sheeran may be picking up another Brit award next month Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran may be set to be pick up another award next month after he was nominated for the Brits.

Ed's summer smash hit with Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' - which spent eight weeks at number 1 in the charts - has been nominated for Song of the Year.

However, Ed is likely to face tough competition from artists such as Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris, who are also up for the award.

The Framlingham singer had a very successful 2019, releasing his No. 6 Collaborations Project album in July.

However, he has announced a break in his music career so that he can pursue other interests, including travelling the world.

Ed will be hoping to add to his current total of six Brits at next month's ceremony, which is being held at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, 18 February.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win against Accrington Stanley

Will Keane celebrates with teammates after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police at scene of upturned car outside Ipswich

A car has flipped in Sproughton, just outside of Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their classy 4-1 home victory over Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
