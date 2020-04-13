E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New escape room challenge could open in town centre

13 April, 2020 - 19:00
New escape rooms could be coming to Newmarket town centre Picture: IPSWICH ESCAPE ROOMS

New escape rooms could be coming to Newmarket town centre Picture: IPSWICH ESCAPE ROOMS

Themed escape rooms could bring new life to vacant offices in Newmarket if fresh development proposals are approved.

Isaac Reed, who already runs Ipswich Escape Rooms and Cambridge Escape Rooms, wants to open Exit Rooms Limited in the basement of Godolphin House.

Two new 60-minute, real-life adventure games would open in the vacant offices, which have stood empty since 2017, if the development gets the green light from council planners.

In an application to West Suffolk Council, Mr Reed said teams of up to six people will work together to find hidden clues and solve a series of challenging puzzles.

“Exit Rooms Limited is currently seeking to locate to Newmarket due to a high demand for activity in this area,” he wrote in a planning statement.

“This development will introduce a new leisure activity to the town of Newmarket, adding variety, vitality and viability to the town.”

If approved, there would be two themed rooms set up, plus a reception area.

There would be two part-time jobs created initially.

Mr Reed set up Ipswich Escape Rooms in 2017, following the successful launch of the Cambridge branch.

Popular rooms have included the Secret Clubhouse and the Search for the Holy Grail.

Both facilities are currently closed until at least June 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Suffolk Council will have the final say on the Newmarket proposals.

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

'I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that' - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and 'really annoying' retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

'I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that' - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and 'really annoying' retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police chief 'appalled' as officers spat and coughed on by suspects during coronavirus crisis

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp has concerns over the behaviour towards his officers. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus-related daily death toll in decline for third day running

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Loving messages sent to grandparents during difficult isolation

Children Hugo and Jessica with their Nannie. Picture: NICOLA TURNER

