New escape room challenge could open in town centre

New escape rooms could be coming to Newmarket town centre Picture: IPSWICH ESCAPE ROOMS Archant

Themed escape rooms could bring new life to vacant offices in Newmarket if fresh development proposals are approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Isaac Reed, who already runs Ipswich Escape Rooms and Cambridge Escape Rooms, wants to open Exit Rooms Limited in the basement of Godolphin House.

Two new 60-minute, real-life adventure games would open in the vacant offices, which have stood empty since 2017, if the development gets the green light from council planners.

MORE: How will lockdown come to an end in the UK?

In an application to West Suffolk Council, Mr Reed said teams of up to six people will work together to find hidden clues and solve a series of challenging puzzles.

“Exit Rooms Limited is currently seeking to locate to Newmarket due to a high demand for activity in this area,” he wrote in a planning statement.

You may also want to watch:

“This development will introduce a new leisure activity to the town of Newmarket, adding variety, vitality and viability to the town.”

MORE: 7 digital distractions for families in lockdown

If approved, there would be two themed rooms set up, plus a reception area.

There would be two part-time jobs created initially.

Mr Reed set up Ipswich Escape Rooms in 2017, following the successful launch of the Cambridge branch.

Popular rooms have included the Secret Clubhouse and the Search for the Holy Grail.

MORE: We took on the Ipswich Escape Rooms – here’s how we got on

Both facilities are currently closed until at least June 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Suffolk Council will have the final say on the Newmarket proposals.