Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:31 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM July 1, 2021
An upcoming episode of Escape to the Country is set to feature a Suffolk village

BBC camera crews have once again been in Suffolk, this time to film an episode of Escape to the Country.

A production crew for the popular BBC show visited the village store in Monks Eleigh earlier this week, with a nearby property seemingly set to appear on the show.

Staff at the volunteer-run village shop were interviewed as part of the programme.

Store volunteer Richard Warner said: "I didn't know anything about it, I volunteer in the shop six hours a week and just saw a camera crew come in. I was told they are filming for Escape to the Country.

"I've heard they were filming a property down the road."

Mr Warner, who has previously appeared on television as a children's singer-songwriter, said he wasn't surprised that the village was chosen to feature on the programme.

"It is a lovely place to live," he added. "We've got our village shop and post office and that real village feel."

Mr Warner added he also recently saw camera crews in the village filming upcoming BritBox thriller Magpie Murders.

