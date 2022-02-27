News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich legends to mark 40th anniversary of Escape to Victory with special event

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM February 27, 2022
Escape to Victory premiere

Bobby Robson and the Ipswich Town stars who appeared in Escape to Victory with Gaumont manager David Lowe at the Ipswich premiere of the film - now to mark the film's 40th anniversary a dinner will raise funds for the Gee Whizz charity for children with life-limiting illnesses. - Credit: Archant

A major fundraising event to mark the 40th anniversary of Escape to Victory, which starred a number of Ipswich Town players, is being held next week.

The light-hearted action movie featured many members of Town's great UEFA Cup-winning side, including John Wark, Kevin Beattie, Russell Osman and Paul Cooper and its anniversary will be celebrated at a fundraising dinner for Suffolk charity GeeWizz on Friday.

The evening will be hosted by Town legend and broadcaster Alan Brazil - who told his TalkSport audience last year that he turned down the chance to be in the film because he didn't fancy having his trademark hair cut off - and because he would rather have been at home with his wife than filming in Budapest.

John Wark and Russell Osman will be joined at the dinner by Spurs legend Ossie Ardiles, who also took part in the film.

The evening kicks off at 6.30pm at the Hangar at Milsoms in Kesgrave. Prices are £150 per person or £1,500 for a table of 10. For more information or to book tickets, email michelle@elleandtyneevents.co.uk or call 07920 795733. 


