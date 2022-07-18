Escapee eagle Vespa safely captured after mistaking Suffolk for Sussex

An escapee eagle who confused Suffolk for Sussex in an over 70 mile journey has been safely captured and returned to her owner. - Credit: Nic Scott

An escapee eagle who confused Suffolk for Sussex in an over 70 mile journey has been safely captured and returned to her owner.

Steppe Eagle Vespa had been missing from her home in Crowborough, East Sussex for over a week before she was reunited with her owner Daniel.

Thurlow resident Dean Smith came to her rescue after a friend called to say they had seen his absent Harris Hawk, Ruby, sitting on their gatepost.

Dean had received multiple phone calls from friends with reported sightings of Ruby, but these sightings hadn't turned out to be his beloved hawk.

When Dean arrived on the scene, he quickly realised that this was not one of his birds, as Vespa weighs in 12 pounds heavier than her hawk counterpart.

Vespa was rescued by Thurlow resident Dean Smith, who was on the hunt for his own missing bird Ruby the Harris Hawk. - Credit: Jay Harrison

Escape-artist Vespa was tempted by small pieces of food and was soon happily sitting on Dean's falconry glove, ready to be returned to her owner.

Dean said: "I rang a friend who checked on Facebook and we saw Daniel's post saying he was looking for his eagle in the area."

Daniel had tracked Vespa to Suffolk and was searching around the area, but couldn't determine a precise location as her GPS tracker had run out of batteries.

Eagle-eyed Haverhill residents had spotted Vespa flying over the village on their daily commutes and one commented: "So that's what flew over, I knew it wasn't a seagull!"

Vespa's newly-found fans in Suffolk were relieved to hear that she was given the all clear in her post-getaway check-up and was given a hearty meal to help her recover from her ordeal.

Dean was also delighted to be reunited with his own Harris Hawk Ruby, who was conveniently perched on his roof as he returned through the back gate with Vespa on his arm.

Though neither Vespa or Ruby came to any harm during their escape attempts, Vespa's owner Daniel encourages anyone who sights an unexpected eagle to attempt to contact their owner immediately.