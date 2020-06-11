Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex record first coronavirus related deaths in three days

West Suffolk Hospital reported a new coronavirus related death but also revealed how many patients had been discharged Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hospitals trusts in Suffolk and north Essex have announced two new coronavirus-related deaths after going days without recording any.

One death was reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It’s not clear at this stage which hospital the patient was being treated at.

The other death was reported by West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Further details about the patients are expected to be released later today.

West Suffolk Hospital announced this week that of the 242 patients admitted since the start of the crisis up until June 8 had tested positive for coronavirus.

Of these patients, 125 had since recovered well enough to be discharged, however, 77 patients had died.

New figures, relating to lockdown fines were also released on Thursday.

The data, obtained by the Press Association, showed that 259 fines had been issued in Suffolk between March 27 and June 8 for breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Over the border in Essex this number was 241.