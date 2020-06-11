E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex record first coronavirus related deaths in three days

PUBLISHED: 15:09 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 11 June 2020

West Suffolk Hospital reported a new coronavirus related death but also revealed how many patients had been discharged Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital reported a new coronavirus related death but also revealed how many patients had been discharged Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hospitals trusts in Suffolk and north Essex have announced two new coronavirus-related deaths after going days without recording any.

One death was reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It’s not clear at this stage which hospital the patient was being treated at.

The other death was reported by West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Further details about the patients are expected to be released later today.

West Suffolk Hospital announced this week that of the 242 patients admitted since the start of the crisis up until June 8 had tested positive for coronavirus.

Of these patients, 125 had since recovered well enough to be discharged, however, 77 patients had died.

New figures, relating to lockdown fines were also released on Thursday.

The data, obtained by the Press Association, showed that 259 fines had been issued in Suffolk between March 27 and June 8 for breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Over the border in Essex this number was 241.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

