E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospitals set to receive over £5million to prepare for potential winter coronavirus spike

13 August, 2020 - 05:30
Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have been given more than £5m to upgrade urgent and emergency care facilities ahead of a potentially busy winter and a feared second spike in coronavirus.

West Suffolk is one of the hospitals set to receive the money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWest Suffolk is one of the hospitals set to receive the money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which operates both Ipswich and Colchester, received £3.051m in funding as part of £300m to help the NHS prepare for winter and the risk of further outbreaks.

ESNEFT, which also runs community health services, was awarded the money – along with 116 trusts by the Department of Health and Social Care.

In Ipswich, £200,000 will be used to upgrade the children’s emergency department (ED) to increase capacity and improve waiting areas, while £1.4m will help create an acute medical same day emergency care (AMSDEC) unit, where patients with problems like chest infections or palpitations can be assessed and treated quickly, without the need for a hospital stay.

In Colchester, a canopy will be positioned outside the urgent treatment centre to expand the waiting area for patients to maintain social distancing.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Another £1.4m will create offices for clinicians to free space in both the adult and children’s EDs – increasing capacity while boosting infection control.

Nick Hulme, chief executive at ESNEFT, said:“This is great news as it means that people coming into hospital for emergency or urgent treatment can feel confident that we are taking the extra steps necessary to keep them, their families and our staff safe.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he was pleased to see the town’s hospital getting further funding from the Government.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s good to see that Ipswich Hospital’s A&E department will benefit from around £1.6 million to make upgrades in preparation for the winter,” said Mr Hunt.

Mr Hunt said that it was important that the efforts of staff working in the hospital were recognised in this way by central government.

He reiterated his commitment to helping Ipswich Hospital get the support it needs.

“I have made a point of raising the selfless efforts of our local NHS staff during the Covid-19 outbreak in the House of Commons and it’s absolutely right that they have the resources to match,” said Mr Hunt.

“This money will also help ensure we’re prepared for any uptick in Covid-19 over the coming months.

“ I’ll keep pushing to make sure they have everything they need.”

West Suffolk Hospital will receive a £2.7m share of the national pot.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will use the money to create a Covid-19 rapid assessment area where infectious or potentially infectious patients attending the emergency department can be assessed separately and will also fund new equipment for the space.

Craig Black, executive director of resources and deputy CEO at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We welcome this funding from the Government to develop our emergency department in readiness for the coming winter.

“However, this space will be fully flexible, so if COVID-19 remains low in the community we can still use this extra assessment space for any patients attending our emergency department, future proofing the development.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chambers, Nolan, Norwood and more - The Town players with most to prove this season

L-R: James Norwood, Jon Nolan and Luke Chambers all have points to prove this season Picture: ARCHANT

Don’t bet your house on planning changes making it easier to buy a home!

Will changes to planning rules take away the voice of local residents on new developments like the new homes in Ravenswood? IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Sixth form head boy says A-level results U-turn is ‘unfair’

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as

Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hospitals set to receive over £5million to prepare for potential winter coronavirus spike

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN