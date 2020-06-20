No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Suffolk for third day in a row

No new coronavirus related deaths have been reported today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

For the third day in a row no new coronavirus related deaths have been recorded at hospitals in Suffolk or north Essex.

None of the hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which include Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, have recorded any new deaths in the past 24 hours.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds didn’t report any new deaths either.

In total, only five coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Suffolk and north Essex since Monday.

Four of these deaths were at ESNEFT hospitals while the other was at West Suffolk.