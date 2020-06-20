E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Suffolk for third day in a row

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 June 2020

No new coronavirus related deaths have been reported today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No new coronavirus related deaths have been reported today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

For the third day in a row no new coronavirus related deaths have been recorded at hospitals in Suffolk or north Essex.

None of the hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which include Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, have recorded any new deaths in the past 24 hours.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds didn’t report any new deaths either.

In total, only five coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Suffolk and north Essex since Monday.

Four of these deaths were at ESNEFT hospitals while the other was at West Suffolk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

