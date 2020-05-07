E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospital chief reiterates ‘stay home’ message before expected lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 18:46 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 07 May 2020

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said people should continue staying at home in a bid to prevent a second coronavirus peak Picture: ARCHANT

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said people should continue staying at home in a bid to prevent a second coronavirus peak Picture: ARCHANT

Rachel Edge

The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals says coronavirus measures could be around for “several years”, as he called on the public to continue staying home ahead of the expected lockdown easing.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, made the call on Thursday in a bid to ensure the great steps made in terms of combatting the virus are not undone.

His words come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due set to announce an easing of lockdown measures during a planned address on Sunday.

Despite saying his hospitals have coped well under coronavirus pressure, Mr Hulme said the virus is likely to have changed the NHS “forever” and he fears returning to normality too soon could create a devastating second surge for the NHS.

Mr Hulme said: “Thankfully the East of England and the country as a whole hasn’t seen the numbers originally expected.

“The NHS has coped very well – we as a trust have never had to turn a patient away.

“The NHS will probably never be the same again as people will always be thinking about the virus – It is probable we may have to implement policies like social distancing in waiting rooms and staff wearing PPE during appointments for a long time.

“Things could continue for several months – or indeed several years.”

Mr Hulme added people should continue following the government’s “Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives” message.

He added: “For the most part, I think people have heeded government lockdown guidelines very well, although I have noticed a lot more cars on the road recently on my way to and from work.

“Who would want to be a politician at the moment? They are having to deal with a dilemma of a long and hard recession alongside the risks of further deaths due to Covid-19.

“I think on Sunday we will see some very minor reliefs of social distancing rules – but I hope the government will only be acting on the science and will make the right decision.”

A government spokesman said Mr Johnson will act with “maximum caution” when considering easing lockdown measures, adding the Prime Minister will not implement any decisions that risk a second peak.

Cancer risks

Mr Hulme said a 69% drop in cancer referrals was concerning, and stressed those who see changes in their health should see their GP as normal.

He added: “We are not overrun with patients. I know there is an understandable fear but the risk of contracting the virus in hospital is no greater than it is in the community.

“The chances of surviving cancer are much higher for those who come and get seen early.

“There is a risk we could be facing two issues in having a higher amount of cancer patients as well as the existing coronavirus patients.

“We need to change this and we need to do this quickly.”

Hospitals remain open

Patients have been reminded that hospitals in the region remain open as usual after seeing a ‘significant’ decline in emergency admissions.

Mr Hulme said people should not be afraid to visit the hospitals in the event of an emergency at home, stressing both emergency departments have segregated areas for suspected Covid-19 patients.

Mr Hulme said: “I have spent the last 20 years of my career discouraging people from coming to A&E, but I have now turned a full 180 degrees to urge people to come and see us.

“There is no immediate solution to this virus and it will be here for a very long time, but we are here to treat you.”

Mr Hulme added both hospitals continue to have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect staff and patients from the virus, having never been stuck in a “critical” situation in terms of supply despite news of national shortages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How can you celebrate the VE Day anniversary across Suffolk and Essex?

Some homes already have bunting up to celebrate the VE Day anniversary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters tackling huge undergrowth fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are attending a huge fire on the county border this afternoon Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pictures show extent of huge fire damage in Thetford

Crews were called to deal with a blaze near in Thetford Forest Picture BRANDON FIRE STATION

Our unsung heroes - from teenager making PPE to foodbank volunteers

Thomas Walker, 16, has created visors for the NHS at home Picture: MATTHEW WALKER
Drive 24