Hospital converts 110 tonnes of food waste converted into energy

Food waste weighing more than that of an Orca whale has been converted into energy at the region's hospitals.

Over the last year, East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust has successfully transformed 115,000kg - or 115 tonnes - of food waste from its wards and cafes into energy.

In addition to saving money and reducing carbon emissions, repurposing the hospitals’ food waste means it prevents it from being harmful to the environment at landfill or in the drains and causing ‘fatbergs’.

Scott Yearling, portering and waste manager, with the WasteMaster. - Credit: ESNEFT

Scott Yearling, portering and waste manager, said Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are committed to doing everything to reduce waste and offset carbon as part of their green plan.

"This is a really exciting project and means not only are we reducing the amount of food waste we create but we’re saving money and turning rubbish into something that’s reusable.

“There’s a cost to disposing of hospital waste, and previously we had to have several collections, but we only need one collection a week with this system so it’s saving money and carbon emissions too.

“We also know that food waste generates harmful greenhouse gases like methane and carbon dioxide, so to be able to reduce this in the process is a real step forward.”

The residue produced during the process as food is transformed into green energy. - Credit: ESNEFT

The process only takes 24 hours when put through the WasterMaster system.

Initially the food waste is broken down at the hospital, then taken to nearby sites to be transformed using activated oxygen which breaks down the cellular structure of the food and creates a coffee-grain-like substance or residue. No heat, enzymes or water are used.

The trust uses the WasteMaster system run by Green Eco Technologies which have supported the trust in rolling it out across the two hospitals.

Katie Young, UK commercial director at Green Eco Technologies, said: “As the WasteMaster does not use high heat, enzymes or water, the residue keeps the original food waste calorific, nutrient and protein values, but in a much more concentrated format.

“We’re proud to collaborate and support ESNEFT in their carbon footprint improvement on the journey to net zero. The Trust has demonstrated leadership and commitment in their vision for sustainable healthcare with the reduction of emissions from food waste.”

Rather than throw away tonnes of food rubbish from patient wards or on-site cafes ESNEFT is working to convert unwanted food into energy. - Credit: ESNEFT



