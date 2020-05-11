Two more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

A member of the public walks past the Willis Building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two coronavirus related deaths have been announced in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

The deaths were both confirmed by ESNEFT, who run the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 70s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“They had both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Nationally the number of confirmed coronavirus related deaths rose to 32,065 people after new figures showed 210 more people had died.

Nationally, 223,060 have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed positive cases in Suffolk stands at 1,281 while in Essex the number is 2,784.