E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:27 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 11 May 2020

A member of the public walks past the Willis Building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A member of the public walks past the Willis Building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two coronavirus related deaths have been announced in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

The deaths were both confirmed by ESNEFT, who run the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 70s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“They had both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Nationally the number of confirmed coronavirus related deaths rose to 32,065 people after new figures showed 210 more people had died.

Nationally, 223,060 have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed positive cases in Suffolk stands at 1,281 while in Essex the number is 2,784.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Solicitor praised for key role in breaking deadlock over Snoasis

Hansells associate Chris Burgess Picture: HANSELLS

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Solicitor praised for key role in breaking deadlock over Snoasis

Hansells associate Chris Burgess Picture: HANSELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Region’s bid to break into American offshore wind energy market

East Anglia ONE wind farm offshore substation and GMS Endurance jack-up accommodation vessel Picture: SCOTTISHPOWER RENEWABLES/ROB HOWARTH PHOTOGRAPHY

Wear facemasks in shops and on public transport, government says

Face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces such as public transport and some shops, the government has said. Photo: PA Wire

Days Gone By - When fancy dress pram races were an annual fixture

Chelmondiston Pram Race in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Two more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

A member of the public walks past the Willis Building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24