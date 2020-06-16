Three new coronavirus related deaths confirmed - the first in three days

ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed three coronavirus related deaths, after the region went days without a single death.

The trust which, runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed that all three deaths had taken place in the last month.

It’s not known at which hospital each of the three patients died.

No further deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

It was the first time in three days that any new virus related deaths had been reported in Suffolk or north Essex.

Nationally, trusts announced 79 new coronavirus related deaths in the 24 hour period up to Monday evening.