E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three new coronavirus related deaths confirmed - the first in three days

PUBLISHED: 14:26 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 16 June 2020

ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed three coronavirus related deaths, after the region went days without a single death.

The trust which, runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed that all three deaths had taken place in the last month.

It’s not known at which hospital each of the three patients died.

No further deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

It was the first time in three days that any new virus related deaths had been reported in Suffolk or north Essex.

Nationally, trusts announced 79 new coronavirus related deaths in the 24 hour period up to Monday evening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk MP Therese Coffey tackles Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Days Gone By - All the fun of Suffolk’s rainbow and tree fairs

East Bergholt Rainbow Fair in August 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Chocolates, cured meat and sauces left over after cruises halted are handed to food charity

From left, Pauline Robertson Leith port chaplain for the Sailors' Society, Teresa McGoldrick, regional food officer for Scotland at FareShare and Robert McDonald, executive chef of the Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines' ship Balmoral Picture: FRED.OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24