NHS report region’s first coronavirus-related death in four days

A further person has died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The first coronavirus-related death in the past four days has been announced by NHS England.

According to the latest figures, one person has died under the care of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

The trust runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, alongside smaller centres in Aldeburgh and Felixstowe.

The location of the death and further details on the patient’s identity are yet to be released by ESNEFT.

Their death is the first related to virus to be reported in Suffolk and north Essex since Wednesday, June 17, when one person died at an ESNEFT hospital – while a person in their 80s with underlying health conditions died at West Suffolk Hospital.

The latest national death figures are yet to be released by the Department of Health and Social Care.