Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local NHS chief executive says Tendring is in a public health crisis

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 May 2019

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme says Tendring is facing a public health crisis. Picture: PAGEPIX

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme says Tendring is facing a public health crisis. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

An East Anglian health chief says a public health crisis in Tendring, where mortality rates have soared to the highest in the country, must be addressed.

The latest figures, released by the Office for National Statistics for 2017, shows Tendring has the highest death rate in the country, at nearly double neighbouring Colchester.

The figures show the number of registered deaths at 15.5 deaths per 1,000 of the population in comparison to the UK national average of 9.2.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said the figures showed a public health crisis that must be resolved.

He said: “The public health crisis - and I do not use this term lightly - in Tendring is something we must assess.

“No matter what indicator you look at, we need to do something as a system.

“We can't sit by any further.”

Chief medical officer Angela Tillett added the figures for the year could be higher due to a larger than usual number of winter deaths in the elderly population during the year, in line with national trends.

While she accepted the mortality rate was “well above” the national average and not where the trust “wants them to be”, she said the trust would be taking added steps to ensure the issue was resolved.

As part of new plans, the trust has pledged to introduce medical examiners to give an added level of supervision and insight. The role will see added scrutiny in to deaths.

Explaining the role, national medical examiner Dr Alan Fletcher said: “Medical examiners are the last piece of the jigsaw of ensuring patient safety when someone dies; their role is not to investigate but to detect and pass on.”

Other plans to improve the rate include working closer with community partners.

Elsewhere in the trust's jurisdiction, both Essex and Suffolk as a whole reported higher mortality rates than the national average, with 10.0 and 10.4 respectively.

Colchester and Ipswich, whose hospitals are now linked following a 2018 merger, reported lower rates than the national average with Colchester at 8.6 compared to Ipswich's 8.7.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Police name mother and four-year-old son found dead in Newmarket

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

‘We will not be overwhelmed’ – insists U’s Dickenson

Brennan Dickenson is wrestled to the ground by George Williams during last weekend's 2-0 win over MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Finishing with a smile, striker shortage and a few farewells - issues to sort on the final day as Town host Leeds

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists