One further coronavirus related death reported at hospital trust

One further coronavirus related death has been reported Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One coronavirus related death has been reported by a hospital trust in our region.

The death came from the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It’s not clear at this stage which of the hospitals the death was reported at.

Confirmation from the trust is expected in due course.

No further deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.