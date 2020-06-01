One further coronavirus related death reported at hospital trust
PUBLISHED: 14:56 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 01 June 2020
Archant
One coronavirus related death has been reported by a hospital trust in our region.
The death came from the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.
It’s not clear at this stage which of the hospitals the death was reported at.
Confirmation from the trust is expected in due course.
No further deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.
